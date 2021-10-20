Supply chain staff shortages impact local school districts

Thousands of students lunches are being affected but officials are working to find substitutions.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Staff shortages in the supply chain industry have forced school districts in the Brazos Valley to adapt to continue accommodating students. College Station ISD and Brenham ISD suffered from supply chain issues.

College Station ISD provides meals for more than 9,000 students across their 19 campuses daily. Since the supply chain issues began, they've had to make at least ten to twenty substitutions a week for several of their items, including hamburger patties, paper trays and other supplies.

Bridget Goodlett, the Child Nutrition Director for College Station ISD, said it is a big challenge because it is difficult to find available items that meet the nutritional guidelines and if the items are available for delivery.

"So many children, a lot of the time the breakfast and lunch they receive at school are the biggest part of the meals for that day," Goodlett said.

Brenham ISD also had to adapt to accommodate more than 4,000 students.

"When the kids come through the line, they're expecting it and they don't know why they can't get ketchup for their meal that day," Kasandra Davis, the Child Nutrition Director for Brenham ISD said.

Davis added she's aware of the shortages in the manufacturing and distributing fields within the supply chain and how it's impacting schools and the private sector.

"The breakdown is everywhere, the manufacturers, the truck drivers that you've seen, they've lost some staffing. There are things stuck on ships. I think it's broken along the entire supply chain," Davis said.