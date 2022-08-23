According to the Sittons family, the journey will leave an open scar on them.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On August 22, Texas A&M University hosted a move-in day to welcome incoming freshmen and their parents to the university's residence halls.

Parents of students shared that sending their children off to a new chapter in their lives is an emotional experience.

Dewayne and Kristi Allen, parents of a first-year student at Texas A&M, remarked, "there are a lot of emotions, some of them we're having to keep tapping down.

"She's ready, we're ready" ,said the couple.

The Allen's both expressed how bittersweet it was to say goodbye to their only child.

A number of parents, including the Sittons from New Braunfels, Texas, are in agreement with the Allen's.

According to the Sittons, the journey will leave an open scar on them.

"He will do well, but it is hard, like ripping off a Band-Aid," said parent Julie Sittons We live in New Braunfels, that's about two hours away, so it's okay." "We're happy for him, we're excited for him."

A similar sentiment was expressed by Holly and Dan Luszcz of Houston.

"I'm definitely a little sad, I don't think it's really hit me yet, us being empty nesters and not having any kids in the house," said Dan Luszcz.

It was not just that some students were moving into their rooms on campus, but that some students were moving into rooms off campus as well.

Jeremy Moreno and Gus Kurwitz, freshmen at Texas A&M University, shared their opinions about living off campus.

"I'm feeling good, we're living off campus so it's nice," said freshman Gus Kurwitz.

Jeremy Moreno, freshman, said "It's a lot more responsibility than normal and I realize I got to keep up with like paying stuff. It's gonna be a new experience."