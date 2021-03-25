After last year’s show having to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 65th BCYLS means something different to the youth who are back this year.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The annual Brazos County Youth Livestock Show (BCYLS) has returned this year after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kendall Bone, the 2021 Queen of the BSYLS, said this year means more, not only to her but to everyone else that is participating.

Bone said now that the show is back on this year, everyone is so excited because for some people, this [the BCYLS] is the only show they have all year long.

“It’s really cool to see everyone come out and get to do the show again,” Bone said.

Miranda Skaggs, a 16-year-old from Rudder High School said they worked so hard all last year, and then the show had to be canceled, so she is even more grateful to show this year.

Congratulations to two of our Bryan High students who made sale with thier market rabbit pins at the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show. pic.twitter.com/9ZDvbSG9ew — BryanFFA (@BryanTx_FFA) March 25, 2021

“I’m just so thankful for the opportunity to show and to be able to exhibit the hard work that I’ve put on all year with all my animals.”

The 17-year old Queen [Bone] has been showing her animals in the BCYLS since she was in the fourth grade.

Bone said she participates every year because the livestock program is near and dear to her heart.

“I just love the hard work and the dedication that’s involved in it and then success that you get from showing your animals,” Bone said.

If you haven’t already, Skaggs said people should come out to see what the youth livestock show is all about.

“You can see and experience a little bit about what agriculture is doing, especially in the lives of youth in Brazos County,” Skaggs said.

The BCYLS is also celebrating its 65th year of shows in Brazos County.