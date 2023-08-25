Bryan School District approves tax rate and budget for the 2024 fiscal year

Bryan School District approved the budget and tax rates for the 2024 fiscal year, but there are still opportunities to make changes.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan ISD School Board unanimously approved a tax rate of $0.9492 per $100 valuation and a budget deficit of $4.63 million. The school district’s assistant superintendent of business services, Kevin Beesaw presented the tax rate and budget during last Monday’s school board meeting.

“Relieved to have that process done, that's always a stressful time as we go through the summer and work on those things," Beesaw said. "This year has been especially trying with the legislature not making a decision on on some things that we, really most things that had to do with school finance.”

There were several factors that influenced the 2024 budget, like the opening of Sadberry Intermediate School, inflation with an estimated 5% increase in non-payroll categories, and maintaining retention and recruitment of staff members with 2% raises.

“That was a decision they made to make sure that we keep the best staff in place, maintain the ones we have, recruit new ones, and be able to have the best possible situation for our students in the classroom,” Beesaw said.

The school district could still amend the 2024 fiscal year budget as many times as needed depending on what the legislature does when they meet in October, a few months from now.

“It's really a year-long process. I mean, we'll start now already working on next year's budget, any kind of changes or anything that comes up. We'll start building that in for next year if there needs to be changes made.”