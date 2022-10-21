The College Station orchestra is looking to raise funds to play at Carnegie hall in New York

The College Station high school orchestra needs your help to raise $250,000 for a once-in-a lifetime trip to New York City.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station high school orchestra has been invited to play the top-billed spot at Carnegie Hall in New York City in March of next year.

"Whenever we heard that literally, I think it was just like everyone like released differently. Like I think it was very emotional because we had worked really hard for that," orchestra program President, Angelina Lopez said. "It was really, it's still really surreal like I can't, I can't believe it sometimes."

This will be the first time since 2019 and only the third time ever that the c-stat orchestra program will play at one of the world's most iconic music venues.

"The podium that I will stand on Jekowsky stood on when he did his American premiere of the Seventh Symphony, so there's a lot of history behind that place," orchestra Director Jason Hooper said. "The acoustics are absolutely perfect, and for my money, that's the best venue to play in on the entire planet."

Most people would be able to handle the pressure of playing on such a large stage in front of an even larger crowd but this group is special according to its director.

"This is the most talented group that I've had since I've been here. We just have so many hard-working students here. We have a lot of individual talent as well as a whole I think our group works really well together," Hooper said. "We have great leadership. We've got great section leaders, we've got great parents that help out."

The trip to NYC won't be cheap, the program is looking to raise $250,000 by the spring. Thursday the group kicked off their fundraising push with a concert in the auditorium.