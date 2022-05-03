During Teacher's Appreciation Week, you have a chance to win 100 to 500 books that will be donated to your teacher or school of choice.

BRYAN, Texas — A new program for educators is helping them expand their classroom libraries, giving students more reading options.

The program is called ThriftBooks 4 Teachers. It was created by the independent online seller, Thiftbooks. Though it is primarily targeting teachers, it is also available to school faculty and staff.

ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and others

For Teacher's Appreciation Week, the program is encouraging you to purchase a gift card on their website for a teacher or school for a chance to win 100 to 500 books any school or teacher of your choosing.

This donation will help supplement the collection of an existing school or in-classroom library or serve as a library starter for schools that lack library resources.

Teachers can receive a free book that's valued at $7 with every four books they purchase.