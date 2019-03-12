Two Bonds, One Vision: Bryan ISD considering improvements

BRYAN, Texas — Two bonds, one vision: unlimited student success.

After meeting one of those goals in May 2019 by passing a 12 million dollar bond with 86% of the vote, Bryan ISD is preparing for even bigger changes within the district with a potential bond election for May 2020.

Monday's board workshop, the district' steering committee gave an update for the possible bond. The committee narrowed down what the potential bond could be going towards.

$8,580,183 is for safety and security within the district. That would include bus purchases for safe and reliable transportation, and public address system upgrades.

$98,396,135 for construction projects, which would include building a third intermediate school and rebuilding the transportation and maintenance facility.

$58,772,874 for life cycle deficiencies and facility improvements, like roofing replacements and electrical upgrades around the district.

$2,450,808 for district wide fine arts that would improve facility improvements, repairs and bringing in more resources.

Lastly, the steering committee set $1,800,000 aside for land purchase, that would go toward things like a new location for transportation and maintenance facility.

In all, the proposed bond plan by the steering committee adds up to $175,000,000. It would increase the tax rate 7/8th of a cent higher than the current rate of $1.27.

The steering committee will present these ideas again at the Dec. 16 board meeting and have further discussions.

