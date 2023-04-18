Marlin ISD to move to four-day week calendar

Marlin ISD joins the list of Central Texas school districts opting to revamp its schedules.

MARLIN, Texas — The Marlin ISD Board of Managers approved the move to a four-day week calendar at its latest board meeting on Monday, April 17.

According to the school district, students will still attend school every first Friday of the month as well as every Friday in August, January and May.

This new schedule is said to be concurrent with the district's framework of "Stong Start, Strong Finish."

Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson stated, "The adoption of a Four-Day Week Calendar is a significant step towards providing students with a well-rounded educational experience, while also meeting the needs of teachers and staff."

"We are excited to see the positive impact this change will have on the community of Marlin," Dr. Henson added.

Marlin ISD anticipates that this new schedule will have a large impact on students and staff, growing the culture of academic excellence and improving overall efficiency.

Marlin is one of the Central Texas school districts to make this move, other districts include Academy, Rockdale and China Spring ISD.

To view more information on this switch, visit here.