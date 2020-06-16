Mattress Mack opening tuition-free charter school that offers vocational training and more

Gallery Furniture is dedicating 15,000 square feet of its north Houston location to the Premier High School.

HOUSTON — There will be a new opportunity this fall for students who want to learn a vocational skill or prepare for a path to higher education.

Premier High School will offer students tuition-free education and training in automotive, electrical, welding and carpentry fields, along with flexible hours and early graduation.

Part of the ResponsiveEd.com family of schools, Premier High Schools also offer an alternative when traditional public schools no longer fit the schedule or academic needs of students.

Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is dedicating 15,000 square feet of his North Freeway location for the new school.

They plan to open in August.

“It’s going to be great,” McIngvale said. “The construction is scheduled to be completed this summer and space is limited. Students should apply today to take advantage of this opportunity to earn a diploma and receive valuable job training.”

“Students receive the support they need to earn a diploma and prepare for life after high school, whether that involves a path to higher education or exposure to a meaningful career,” according to premierhighschools.com/.

Along with Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses, students have an opportunity to participate in paid or unpaid internships, receive industry-recognized certifications and even begin careers after high school.

Premier High School leaders say they are working closely with higher education and industry leaders to ensure students receive the most innovative and in-demand vocational skills that industries require.

Families can enroll now at premierhighschools.com/worktexas, or call (713) 489-9040 to make an appointment for an in-person visit.

Premier High School – Gallery Furniture North is located inside the North Freeway Gallery Furniture location at 6006 North Freeway in Houston.