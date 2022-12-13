Mays Business School at Texas A&M selects new dean

Current Endowed Chair in Accounting, Nate Sharp, will take over the position in early 2023.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Mays Business School at Texas A&M University announces that Dr. Nate Y. Sharp will be its new dean, beginning Feb. 1, 2023.

Dr. Sharp is an award-winning teacher with incredible expertise in the realm of finance and business.

His research has been published in "The Wall Street Journal", "Financial Times" and multiple scholarly journals.

Member of the Mays Dean's Advisory Board, Wayne Roberts, states "Dean Sharp has a compelling vision for what we can become, and I believe he will take us from good to great."

Dr. Sharp says that he is excited about this next step in his career and looks forward to carrying out the responsibilities of being a dean.

"I sincerely appreciate the support of Chancellor Sharp and President Banks. To have the confidence of these two visionary leaders means a great deal to me, and I am thrilled to work together with them and with the incredible faculty, staff and students of Mays Business School to achieve our goal of preeminence."

Dr. Sharp studied at Brigham Young University's Marriott School of Business, where he earned his bachelor's and master's degree. It was at the University of Texas at Austin's McCombs School of Business where he obtained his Ph.D.

