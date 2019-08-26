BRYAN, Texas —

With help from a Bryan business, a group of Bryan ISD students scratched a pricey item off their school supply lists: a brand-new tool belt packed with tools worth $200.

Monday morning, at the site of the school district's new Career and Technical Education Complex, McCoy’s Building Supply donated tool belts to the CTE program’s construction science students.

Each student received a brown leather tool belt packed with tools including a hammer, protective glasses, measuring tape and other 'necessity tools', a gift they’re likely to use daily throughout their vocational training.

“These students are really the future of our industry,” McCoy’s store manager Brent Cathey said. “It’s really just a target for us to try to support these kids.”

The CTE construction science program is one of four vocational education pathways the district began offering at its newly opened, 119-acre CTE Complex. The complex also offers courses in welding, automotive technology and industrial engineering.

Students accepted into the district’s vocational education programs attend classes at the CTE Complex during the morning or afternoon and remain at their home campus the other half of the day.

The school district purchased the site of its 50,000 square foot CTE center from BMI Defense Systems for $5 million in April 2019. Going forward, the district plans to expand its course offerings at the CTE center to accommodate the increasing student enrollment in vocational classes.

Currently, 104 students make the trip the the CTE complex each day. District-wide, around 3,500 high school students participate in vocational programs.

