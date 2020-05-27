Navasota ISD announces graduation plan and guidelines

Navasota ISD will conduct four outdoor in-person ceremonies for the graduating class of 2020.

NAVASOTA, Texas — In a Facebook post, Navasota ISD announced its plans to conduct four outdoor in-person ceremonies for the graduating class of 2020.

Students can sign up for the ceremony of their choice and are encouraged to consult their families when choosing a ceremony. Graduation times and dates are as follows:

July 23, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

July 24, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

July 25, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

You can click here to choose your ceremony.

With this plan come the guidelines for maintaining the health and safety of all envolved. Below is the list of guidelines for the Navasota ISD graduation.

School systems must cap the number of total participants (including students, family, and staff) to a level that can be managed in the outdoor venue to maximize social distancing, both during the event and during entry and exit.

Graduates are limited to 2 groups of 5 guests per household (10 guests maximum). Graduates will receive 10 tickets that must be presented upon entering the gate. Guests will be seated in household groups of no more than 5 and seating will be assigned by household groups in the stadium.

Prior to attending the ceremony, participating students and attending family members must be screened (via a health questionnaire) by school district employees for any of the following new or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19: Cough Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Chills Repeated shaking with chills Muscle pain Headache Sore throat Loss of taste or smell Diarrhea Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit Known close contact with a person who is lab confirmed to have COVID-19, if exposure to the active confirmed case occurred within the last 14 days.

Health questionnaires will be collected by the school staff upon entering the stadium. Those found with any of these signs or symptoms must be excluded from the activity.

Participants & guests may wear face masks, but they are not required.

No rehearsals will be permitted.

There must be 6 feet or more of spacing between all participants, except members of the same household may be allowed to sit together in the audience. Guests must be at least 6 feet away from any other family groups at all times before, during, and after the ceremony while on school grounds.

Hand sanitizer will be available at all entrances and at the restrooms.

School employees, law enforcement, and first responders will be stationed appropriately to support the ceremony, to ensure compliance with all requirements, and to limit congregation.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, students and family members are asked to exit the stadium and refrain from congregating in the parking lot.

