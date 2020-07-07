New A&M affiliated pre-school opening this August

The CLC will open August 3 for children ages 2-6, and will be an available childcare option for all members of the Brazos Valley.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new pre-school is making its way to College Station, and it's bringing opportunities to both Brazos Valley residents and A&M students.

The Collaborative Learning Center is providing half-day and full-day preschool programming and child care to the Brazos Valley, while also giving students from the College of Education and Human Development at Texas A&M the opportunity to work with preschoolers and their teachers.

The CLC will open August 3 for children ages 2-6, and will be an available childcare option for all members of the Brazos Valley.

“CLC was designed to become an exemplary model of community cooperation and collaboration that offers research-based, high quality programs,” said Dr. Vicki Gibson in a press release.

“CLC will provide instruction, childcare and onsite professional development that informs and supports parents, local childcare staff and educators and persons working for local agencies that serve children and families.”

The new pre-school will be located at 1411 Hensel Street in College Station. It will serve up to 263 children, and will be open year around from 7:15 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday