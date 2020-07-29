New proposed HEALS Act will not help students with student loans

With the new HEALS Act the Republican party introduced on Tuesday, students will have to begin paying their student loans again on October 1.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The CARES Act passed in March put a pause on paying-off student loans until the end of September; but with that being just a little more than a month away, people are having concerns.

“Student loan debt is a big issue because about 1 in 6 adults have some form of student loan debt. That is about one-third of adults from 25-34 years of age, so you have a lot of people potentially now that are not able to make the payments, because they lost their job or because they had a reduction in hours," said Texas A&M School of Education and Human Development professor Brendan Bartanen.

The amount of school aid a student and their family receives is largely based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), but most applications for the 2020-2021 school year were filled out before the virus outbreak. Now, if students cannot afford to attend school this upcoming year, universities and colleges will suffer as well.

“For universities and colleges that are dependent on student tuition, largely to pay the bills, there’s that worry. So they’re facing budget cuts. Most college and universities are facing some sort of budget cuts, state institutions, they’re going to receive less money from state governments, state governments are receiving less tax revenue. So they’re going to have to cut their budgets," said Bartanen.

These budget cuts aren't just bad for colleges; they're also not helping students who really need money to not only pay tuition but also afford day-to-day living expenses.

“What seems to be going on is the university is assuming that every single student will be completely at home, kind of living with their parents...so they have assumed your costs are a lot lower, and are not giving you a lot of the aid that you would normally be receiving," said UCLA Junior Paulina Fisher.

The grant Paulina receives each year helps her pay her rent and other living expenses, but without it, Paulina’s education plans sit in the unknown.

“You do question, should I just defer for a year, should I take community college classes instead and save money. This entire time, I’ve been planning on graduating in four years, get all of my classes, get in-get out, kind of a done deal, and now does it make more sense to go five years financially?” said Fisher.