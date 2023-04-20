Sam Houston State University's Nursing School looks to combat nursing shortages through a new grant

The school's nursing school has received a new grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to address nursing shortages in the Lone Star State.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — In April 2022, a published nursing workforce analysis found that the total supply of registered nurses decreased by more than 100,000 from 2020 to 2021. It's the largest drop observed over the past four decades.

To help with the shortage, Sam Houston State University's School of Nursing has received a grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to address the shortages in the state's nursing pipeline.

"The nursing shortage in Texas is acute. It’s the second largest nursing shortage in the nation, and the context for it is even more important," explained Dr. Devon Berry, Director of the SHSU School of Nursing. "The latest projection is we will be 800,000 nurses short in the United States by 2027."

The school is hoping to change that statistic by building their capacity to meet the needs of Texas hospitals.

"Texas needs more nurses and of course when that’s the case they turn to their public institutions to step up and help fill the gap and we need clinical placements and we need faculty so we wrote a grant that purposed that we would do a lot of different things working with one of the leaders of simulation technology called Avkin, to take their skills and up them," described Dr. Berry.

This is a chance for Texans to make a positive impact in the health care industry.