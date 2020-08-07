The TEA is making masks a requirement for anyone entering a school building.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Tuesday, President Donald Trump met with several leaders for a roundtable to talk about getting kids back in school this fall.

And just after those remarks, the Texas Education Agency released their own comprehensive plan for the state.

President Trump said, “we’re going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools”

He is making his intentions to get students back in their classrooms clear.

“It's very important. It’s very important for the students well being and the parents,” the president said.

The president gave others the chance to speak about how exactly face to face learning helps those involved.

Pediatrician and President of the American Academy of Pediatrics said, “Students who are in school learn social and emotional skills, get healthy meals and exercise and mental health support. Schools help identify and address learning deficits physical abuse, substance abuse and suicidal ideation.”

The roundtable also brought up the economic benefits of getting kids back in the classroom.

In Texas, the TEA's plan for the 2020-2021 school year looks like a happy medium, with options for online and face to face learning.

In their guidelines, masks will be required for anyone entering a school building.

Students who choose online instruction will have to commit to learning that way for a full grading period.

Those who do end on campus, meaning all students, teachers, staff and visitors will be screened before being allowed in.

The TEA is reimbursing schools for those COVID-19 related expenses, providing P-P-E and free online tools for remote learning.