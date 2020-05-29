President Young announces updates and guidelines for Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — President of Texas A&M University, Michael Young, announced in a message to students that the university plans for an in-person Fall semester.
He also announced that August commencement ceremonies will be postponed, but that a virtual celebration will be held.
On Twitter, Young bulleted the main points of the Fall semester plans.
- Fall semester classes will begin August 19.
- There will be enhanced methods of cleaning & disinfecting on campus.
- Students will not be required to return to campus after Thanksgiving.
- There will be hybrid classes, in which some students are in-person while others participate remotely.
- The university will continue to practice physical distancing protocols on campus.
- Final exams will be online.
In his message to students he went into detail on how some of these and other procedures will work. He announced that a policy on requirements for face-coverings will be released in the days to come and that there will be enhanced cleaning and disinfecting on campus.
The message also states that if university officials do see a rise in COIVD-19 cases on campus that concerns officials and/or the campus community, they have prepared and will continue to refine contingency plans.
For President Young's full statement on Fall guidelines, click here.