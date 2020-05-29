President Young announces updates and guidelines for Texas A&M

A postponed August commencement, online final exams, and hybrid classes are just some of the updates.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — President of Texas A&M University, Michael Young, announced in a message to students that the university plans for an in-person Fall semester.

He also announced that August commencement ceremonies will be postponed, but that a virtual celebration will be held.

On Twitter, Young bulleted the main points of the Fall semester plans.

Fall semester classes will begin August 19.

There will be enhanced methods of cleaning & disinfecting on campus.

Students will not be required to return to campus after Thanksgiving.

There will be hybrid classes, in which some students are in-person while others participate remotely.

The university will continue to practice physical distancing protocols on campus.

Final exams will be online.

In his message to students he went into detail on how some of these and other procedures will work. He announced that a policy on requirements for face-coverings will be released in the days to come and that there will be enhanced cleaning and disinfecting on campus.

The message also states that if university officials do see a rise in COIVD-19 cases on campus that concerns officials and/or the campus community, they have prepared and will continue to refine contingency plans.