education

President Young announces updates and guidelines for Texas A&M

A postponed August commencement, online final exams, and hybrid classes are just some of the updates.
Credit: KAGS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — President of Texas A&M University, Michael Young, announced in a message to students that the university plans for an in-person Fall semester.

He also announced that August commencement ceremonies will be postponed, but that a virtual celebration will be held.

On Twitter, Young bulleted the main points of the Fall semester plans.

  • Fall semester classes will begin August 19. 
  • There will be enhanced methods of cleaning & disinfecting on campus. 
  • Students will not be required to return to campus after Thanksgiving.  
  • There will be hybrid classes, in which some students are in-person while others participate remotely. 
  • The university will continue to practice physical distancing protocols on campus.
  • Final exams will be online.

In his message to students he went into detail on how some of these and other procedures will work. He announced that a policy on requirements for face-coverings will be released in the days to come and that there will be enhanced cleaning and disinfecting on campus. 

The message also states that if university officials do see a rise in COIVD-19 cases on campus that concerns officials and/or the campus community, they have prepared and will continue to refine contingency plans. 

