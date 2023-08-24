With a rise in fake bomb threats in high schools across Texas, here's how administrative staff are reacting

Calling in fake bomb threats is a serious issue that diverts important resources away from other parts of a town and even is a federal crime.

BRYAN, Texas — On Tuesday, Aug. 22, a bomb threat was reported at College Station High School, forcing students and faculty to evacuate the building.

The day before, another bomb threat was reported at the Blinn College Bryan campus. Thankfully, nobody was injured, and no dangerous devices were found by police.

However, it's a harrowing thing to have two significant events like bomb threats be called in within such a short period of time. What's worse though is that this issue isn't a thing that's only affecting the Brazos Valley.

“It was a crazy day not just for College Station and the local area, but the entire state of Texas," said Bryan ISD Assistant Director of Security, Rich Himmel. "There were six bomb threats throughout the state of Texas and they were all hoaxes, they were all fake."

The FBI says in 2022 there were 6,000 school threats reported, a 60% increase from the prior year.

“It looks like its some kind of internet thing, some kind of TikTok challenge or something like that. Unfortunately, the level of disruption that causes for kids that are just trying to finish a day in school is unacceptable,” said Himmel.

With school back in session, the FBI wants everyone to know that issuing a threat, even over social media is a federal crime that students should be mindful of the actions of others.

Himmel described what students should look out for as the new school year sets in for students, parents and educators.

“These are rarely events that are spontaneous, they're usually planned and along with that planning comes a certain degree known as leakage, where a student will brag about it, talk about it with friends, which provides them with the opportunity to let us know,” he said.