Rockdale community reacts to four-day school week change amid ongoing teacher shortages

According to the school district, they got input from parents, teachers, and community members before moving forward with the change.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKDALE, Texas — Lately, the education industry has been turbulent, with many districts still reeling from nationwide teacher shortages.

On Tuesday Feb. 28, the Rockdale Independent School District announced that they will be adopting a four-day work week for the 2023-2024 school year.

With some new teachers already joining the district, board member Lindsey Lillard stated that the change will allow teachers to better prepare themselves for the lessons they teach to their students by giving them a day for development.

In fact, as a former educator herself, she understands not only just how helpful it will be for teachers, providing them with a moment to pause.

After the Wall Street Journal reported that nearly 300,000 educators and staff members left the industry between February 2020 and May 2022, Lillard says the change is much needed for a workforce that's often described as overworked.

“By adopting the four-day work week and offering professional development on some Fridays for teachers and really help them,” said Lillard.

The change is significant if you’re someone like Cheryl Meuth, who is both a Rockdale ISD sixth grade math teacher and a softball coach.

“This is my sixth year with Rockdale," said Mueth. "From the teaching side about it, I’m excited to plan and then on the coaching side of it as well for me I miss a lot of Fridays for sporting events.”

The change will mean she gets to spend time spent with her students helping them with the material, as well as allowing some of her student athletes that have jobs free time to work in the new four-day school week.

"The best part is it's March and I feel like we're being extremely proactive by giving them the calendar in March so you know they have several months to plan before the new school year," said Lillard.

The eight-hour school schedule will remain the same for students next year. However, when the announcement dropped, many parents were concerned about what it would mean for them.

Students will still have access to Rockdale ISD's Eye Tigers program that’s been available to students for years. It allows students to participate in activities and still get academic help while their parents are off at work.

“It is a program offered to students to do extra activities, but moving forward it would be offered on Fridays just for parents, extra activities, help with homework,” said Lillard.