Rudder gymnastics receive send-off for 2022 state competition

James Earl Rudder High School students, faculty and staff cheered on their gymnastics program on as they headed off to the state competition.

BRYAN, Texas — The Rudder Girls Gymnastics team and individuals on the Boy's Gymnastics team are set to take on the best in Lone Star State Thursday, in the 2022 Texas High School State Gymnastics Championships.

"They are over the moon. They are all telling me 'I was up at four o'clock-five o'clock in the morning' and you know, they were bright-eyed and bushy-tailed," Head Boys Gymnastics Coach Omar Loya said. "They're obviously very excited to be going in. You know that that's what we're looking for. We're really happy that they're excited to go."

Before their trip to Rockwall Wednesday, the school sent both programs off with a parade through the school led by the band and cheer team.

"It feels really good to have the school support," Head Girls Gymnastics Coach Cali Currie said. "Everybody was lining the hallways, cheering. It really means a lot to us as coaches and to our athletes that the school was very supportive of this endeavor."

Currently ranked 8th best in the state, Coach Currie and her girls are hoping for a top 6 finish but with only one senior on either team, this week will be a great learning experience for the athletes.

"There's a lot to expect because from all teams, I mean, we've all seen each other throughout the season and how good we can be," freshman gymnast Marbie Chazez said. "I just think just expect us to have fun and be good sportsmanship because that's what it's about."

With all but one senior in the program, the Rangers are primed to continue to compete for state and individual awards. It's a testament to the continued success the program has had both inside and outside of the gym.