Local Salvation Army helps children with Back-to-School shopping

BRYAN, Texas — A Back-to-School shopping spree was held by the Salvation Army of the Brazos Valley on August 4th at 9:30 a.m.

In this year's program, 30 kids will receive $100 each to shop at their local Walmart with their families. The organization's executive director, Timothy Israel, explained that the money will be used for clothing and other items in addition to their school supplies. .

“It’s making sure for the next generation to come; they’re getting every advantage that they need to be successful,” said Israel.

Israel believes the organization selects students from its character-building program every year who will receive money for school supplies. The Salvation Army offers a character-building program on Wednesdays for children who are interested.

Back-to-school shopping is expensive! Low income families may have to choose between sending their kids to school prepared for the new year or putting food on the table.



“A larger back to school shopping spree would mean a larger character-building program for this next year, so we’d love to see that,” said Israel.

Israel said that they hope to have more students join the program in the future.