Sam Houston State ELITE & evolve program receives $10,000 grant from NASH

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The ELITE & evolve programs at Sam Houston State University were recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Association of System Heads' (NASH) Catalyst Fund.
In total, 13 university programs and organizations were awarded parts of the $275,000 total Catalyst Fund, with Sam Houston State's ELITE program the only program in the state of Texas that was recognized.
The ELITE--or Establishing Leadership In & Through Education--is a program meant to increase minority retention and graduation rates at Sam Houston State and enhance the university experience for men of color through extracurricular activities and events. The program was established in 2010.
Similarly to the ELITE program, the evolve program looks to help female students by providing retention-based support services, specifically for the school's transfer students.
Some of the activities that ELITE & evolve students partake in include small group meetings, receive mentoring from faculty and staff, attend leadership and professional development programs, participate in monthly social events, and more.
According to ELITE & evolve assistant director Tiffany Driver, funds from the grant will be used to directly support and enhance events and programing for ELITE & evolve participants, as well as provide funding for study abroad opportunities and academic supplies that help their students.