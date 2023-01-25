Sam Houston State online Master's programs recognized in 2023 Best Online Programs

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — In a recent report from usnews.com on the best online programs, a number of online master's programs at Sam Houston State University were ranked highly in the United States.
In total, over 1,800 colleges and universities were evaluated as a part of the assessment. Additionally, while the evaluation methods differ from program to program, all of them incorporate metrics specific to online learning.
Here are some of the programs that were recognized:
- Second in Online Master's in Criminal Justice Programs for Veterans
- Third in Online Master's in Criminal Justice Programs
- Ninth in Online Master's in Education Programs for Veterans
- 10th in Online Master's in Computer Information Technology Programs for Veterans
- 20th in Online Master's in Computer Information Technology
- 30th in Online Master's in Education Programs
In addition to the aforementioned six programs, Sam Houston State's Business Programs (excluding MBA), MBA Program for Veterans, and MBA Program were also recognized in the top 100 online programs by the publication.
Sam Houston State offers over 50 fully online degree programs, including two doctoral programs and 22 online certificate programs for those looking to complete or further their education.