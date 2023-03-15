x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Sam Houston State to host groundbreaking ceremony for new observatory on Friday, March 24

The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m.
Credit: Emily Schulze - Sam Houston State University

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston State University is set to host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art observatory on Friday, March 24 at 1 p.m.

The new building, according to a release from the university, is a gift from the wife of distinguished alumni Sam Dominey that was made in his honor. The 

According to the release, the first phase of the remodeling will feature a new state-of-the-art observatory with a domed retractable roof that is fully ADA compliant and wheelchair accessible. 

The observatory is located at 26 Knox Circle in Huntsville, TX.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

College Station, Texas A&M looks to educate residents on 'No more than four' rule for off-campus housing

Before You Leave, Check This Out