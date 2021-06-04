Texas STAAR test crashes, impacting several schools statewide

TEA said they will provide another update no later than 5 a.m. Wednesday.

A technical issue with the Education Testing System (ETS), which administers the STAAR test online, is impacting school districts across the state Tuesday morning, including Temple Independent School District.

ETS is used by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), which notified districts about the issue initially around 9:30 a.m., then again around 10:30 a.m., saying their connectivity issues weren't resolved.

This impacted schools like Temple ISD that were trying to administer the STAAR test to students.

"If your students have been able to access the test, they should continue testing. If your students have not been able to access the test, they should be dismissed from testing until the issue has been resolved," TEA said.

TEA said they will provide another update no later than 5 a.m. Wednesday.