Stuff the Bus school supply drive to be hosted by The Junior League

BRYAN, Texas — Stuff the Bus, the signature project of The Junior League of Bryan-College Station, recently announced the dates and locations of the event from Aug. 1 through Aug. 5.

The project aims to provide thousands of students at the local, elementary, intermediate, and middle school levels with essential supplies for the upcoming school year.

Donation centers will take place at a variety of locations in the Bryan/College Station area and will be accepting donations from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The schedule is as follows :

Monday, Aug. 1: Tower Point Market H-E-B 949 William D. Fitch Parkway, College Station, TX 77845

Tuesday, Aug. 2: Jones Crossing H-E-B 11675 Wellborn Rd., College Station, TX 77845

Wednesday, Aug. 3: Holleman H-E-B 1900 Texas Ave S, College Station, TX 77840



Thursday, Aug. 4: Villa Maria H-E-B 725 E Villa Maria Rd. Ste 1300, Bryan, TX 77802



Friday, Aug. 5: First Friday at Papa Perez and Casa Rodriguez 200 S Main St., Bryan, TX 77803 (Papa Perez) 300 N Bryan Ave., Bryan, TX 77803 (Casa Rodriguez)



In addition to the five days mentioned above, more ways to support the project include :

Making purchases from Sabi Boutique on Friday, July 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Twenty percent (20%) of the purchases made during the timeframe will go toward the campaign.

Purchasing a yellow Stuff the Bus cookie from any Blue Baker location from Aug. 2 to Aug 7. All funds raised from the purchases will benefit the Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

Making a purchase from Kendra Scott on Friday, Aug. 12, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Similarly to the Sabi Boutique, 20 percent of the purchases made will go toward Stuff the Bus.

Donating on The Junior League of Bryan College Station's website. The link to donate can be found here.

