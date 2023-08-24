Teaching on the Homefront: Transitioning families to home school learning

Suzanne Gose transitioned to homeschooling her children 21 years ago, amid a rapid increase in parents making the change in Central Texas annually.

CENTRAL, Texas — As students get back adjusted in the classroom, some families are working to transition back home into their own space of learning.

In the past few decades, homeschooling has evolved from mailed-in correspondence learning in the late 1970s and 80s. Today, homeschooling consists of textbooks, online programs, downloadable PDFs, community and co-op programs.

Factors from school safety in the midst of record school shootings, to dissatisfaction with current school curriculums to transitioning to remote learning and work amid the pandemic, have sparked parents' interest in the non-traditional learning method.

For Suzanne Gose, a long-time Bryan ISD teacher, she wanted to take control of what her children were being taught and, more importantly, how they were learning.

"It's almost like a community college for kids, once a week," said Gose. "You take your kid, you learn the student, you learn a thing and then you do the homework at home and you bring them back for the next class for an hour."

Gose is also a current board member at the Community Homeschool Center.

"So I started homeschooling 21 years ago whenever our first baby was born. I was a public school teacher before that, I actually taught at Jane Long for several years so it's always been steadily growing."

Instead, Gose chose to follow the ways her children liked to learn.

Through a traditional educational lens such as public or private school systems, home educators seem to be lacking social interactions, but Gose explained that's merely a misconception.

Texas offers a learning freedom to homeschool families—that allows parental control, Gose said.

"It's not just about school choice and educational atmosphere, it's about parental rights. You truly do know what's best for your kid."

All on top of extracurriculars like prom, homecoming, clubs and sports for homeschool students to partake in.

No mandated testing, just you and your child.

Whether you choose public, private or homeschool— Gose encourages using your parental right to figure out what works best for you and your child.