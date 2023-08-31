Teaching On The Homefront: Exploring the freedom that opens a new learning space

As more and more families are choosing to homeschool, two Texas moms are sharing their stories of how they made the change.

BRYAN, Texas — Since the beginning of time, children have been encouraged to explore what they like in school, as they learn lessons that shape their lives.

However, in the past few decades, families explored the homeschooling journey. At the height of the pandemic, homeschooling surged across the United States.

It's a process many parents are going through, like Victoria Reep, a Texas mom who made the decision overnight. Just last week, she unenrolled her two boys, with the hope of starting the switch in a week.

Reep shared how she discovered how well Texas embraces parental control, which made the process not so nerve-wracking.

"I'm willing to give it a try. I know it's just gonna be trial and error," said Reep. "I think I'm most excited about the freedom. It was so easy, like so simple. Our curriculum should be here in the next day or two, I'm hoping to start next week."

New data shows the number of home school parents has grown rapidly.

Reep said she wanted her children to learn at their own pace. As an already stay-at-home mom, it allows her the freedom to teach them in her own way.

Additionally, Reep dispelled homeschool misconceptions she & her husband had about providing a social aspect while at home with more than 20 homeschool groups, clubs, sports teams, dances and more to choose from.

Freedom is what's kept Bryan mom Angela Leggett homeschooling her children for seven years, while watching the growth right in front of her.

"I knew that I wanted more, said Leggett. "The support in Bryan-College station is amazing, amazing. Just do a Facebook search for homeschool groups in your area and we're out here."

4.3 million parents have transitioned to homeschooling, according to a national Home Education Research Institute study. Reasons range from school safety to parents disagreeing with school curriculum.

Now, both Reep and Legette are creating their own curriculum using the resources around them.

"With my third grader there were certain subjects he excelled at, and then certain subjects he needed more work in, so I think with homeschooling you just go at your own pace," said Reep.

Reep is hopeful it's the right decision for her, and is excited about the change that Leggett has already embraced.

"I don't wanna force anybody to homeschool but the option is there and I like to let people know you have that right," said Leggett.

So, as a parent, you can freely explore whatever works for you and your child.