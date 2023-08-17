Teaching on The Homefront | Former educator breaking away from structured learning to at-home lessons

Stacey Garcia, a Texas mom shared how she transitioned from the public school sector to homeschooling in the midst of homeschool growth rapidly increasing in Texas.

CENTRAL, Texas — According to a recent survey, sixty-eight percent of parents are turning to homeschooling.

As the new school year kicks off, the biggest reasons among parents for the switch? Changing school curriculum and safety.

One former public school teacher in Central Texas is helping families transition to homeschooling after she made the switch six years ago.

Growing up, most of us were told to stay in school. Yet, it's a structured type of learning Stacey Garcia, an educator-turned-homeschool curriculum writer, described.

There are just eight hours to cram in all the lessons needed in a school atmosphere. Now, that's changing for families.

Garcia believes you can cut this time by a third and teach at your child's pace.

"Two hours of schooling is more than enough time per day for a kid," Garcia said. "When you homeschool, there are a million things we have to deal with, they're just personal, and different and they can be put to the side."

Garcia broke away from the learning structure she adopted as a public school educator in 2008, however, Texas made her transition easier, much like the other 68 percent of parents that have considered homeschooling since January.

"I don't know how many people from other states have moved to Texas because our homeschooling laws are basically none," said Garcia. "We have three things."

Math, reading and spelling/grammar are the only subjects required. Meanwhile, subjects like history and science aren't required by law.

Instead, It's up to the family's belief.

Because there's no set space to learn.

"Homeschooling is not schooling at home, that is a huge misconception. We do not school for eight hours," said Garcia.

Once you find the curriculum that works for you, it's a community that will never leave.

"When I was in public school, I had a lot of friends but I didn't have people I did life with," said Garcia.