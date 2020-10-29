Texas A&M and SFA University announce new partnership

Stephen F. Austin State University will offer courses for students pursing early childhood education degrees at RELLIS starting next fall.

BRYAN, Texas — The Texas A&M University System and Stephen F. Austin State University have announced a partnership that will bring a new degree program to the RELLIS campus in fall 2021.

SFA will offer completer courses for its Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in early childhood through grade 6 for students interested in the education field.

"That's what is really needed in our state, more high-quality teachers," said Dr. Scott Gordon, SFA University president. "We're meeting that need and filling that void. We're excited to be doing that."

The new program will be the 26th academic option the RELLIS Academic Alliance will offer to students. This partnership with SFA University is a first for RELLIS. Historically, the Alliance has only offered degree programs from the Texas A&M University System regional universities.

"It is one of the most exciting days for the RELLIS Academic Alliance that I can imagine," said Chancellor John Sharp of the Texas A&M University System. "Stephen F. Austin State University has always been known to produce some of the finest teachers on planet Earth."

Both Sharp and Gordon said this will give students in the Brazos Valley another opportunity to get their training in the education field without leaving the area.

"I look at COVID-19 as a 'crisi-tunity' and it's time to really look at different models for higher education," Gordon said. "How can we utilize our resources more effectively and more efficiently?"

The RELLIS Academic Alliance offers post-secondary degree education and training in collaboration with onsite regional universities and the Blinn College District, in one central location.