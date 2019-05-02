COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M was awarded a $220,000 grant from the Texas Education Agency to support 10 prospective teachers to teach in Bryan ISD.

The Grow Your Own grant funds the Aggie Teacher Residency Model (Aggie TERM), which is a selective residency program for teachers to teach in an under-served or high-needs school district.

Across Texas, 36 applicants were awarded the grants, including Texas A&M, Texas A&M Commerce, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and West Texas A&M.

The Grow Your Own grant comes after the Commissioner of Education, Mike Morath, made a direct recommendation to identify challenges in the state's rural school districts.

A&M is taking part in We Teach Texas, an A&M system-wide focus on recruiting and training the next generation of Texas teachers.

Texas A&M said the 11 universities that make up the A&M school system produce more fully certified teachers than any other university system in Texas.