Texas A&M commits to full-rides for ROTC scholarship recipients

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M said it is offering full-rides to ROTC scholarship students who are members of the Corps of Cadets.

University officials said $50 million has been set aside to make the scholarships available. The awards will be awarded at $5 million a year for 10 years and it will help cover room and board for the students.

Members of the Corps of Cadets who are ROTC scholarship recipients already have their tuition and fees paid for by the ROTC scholarship, but originally, that scholarship did not include room and board. That's why university officials said the new "Texas A&M University Patriot Scholarship" will be effective immediately so that room and board for the 2021 fall semester will be covered. This will affect more than 700 students.

To further Texas A&M's commitment to cadets in the @AggieCorps, President Banks is announcing the new Patriot Scholarship program that will provide $5 million in additional scholarships to Aggies who plan to commission. https://t.co/dnYScjo8d8 — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) November 11, 2021

“Not that there was ever any doubt, but the Patriot scholarship proves that Texas A&M is the most military-friendly university in the country,” said Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp in an article written by Texas A&M Today.

According to the university, Texas A&M provides more officers for the U.S. armed forces than any other school in the country, not counting the service academies. With this new scholarship, the university hopes to increase its numbers in the Corps of Cadets to at least 3,000. Currently, there are about 2,100 cadets enrolled in the program.

“Throughout history, Aggies have answered the call to serve and protect our country,” said Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks. “The Patriot scholarships will help us continue to fulfill our core values of leadership and selfless service by investing in young men and women who truly embody what it means to be an Aggie.”