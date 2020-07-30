From COVID-19 testing on campus to new outdoor study spaces, A&M is giving their students, staff and faculty more information on the upcoming school year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One thing has been constant during the pandemic, and that’s change. As Texas A&M updates their plans for their Fall 2020 semester, and as student registration opens up, patience and flexibility is important.

The University's "Howdy" portal is open for students to register for classes, and although most course changes have already been made, more changes might still happen before classes start. That's why students are being asked to keep tabs on their class schedules and direct questions to their academic advisors.

And as classes become available, so will COVID-19 testing. Tests will be available Monday through Friday for A&M students, faculty and staff at the Beutel Health Center. Appointment windows open one or two days before their availability, and there will be a tent set up at Lot 27 across from the health center for testing those who need it.

Students who get tested will get their results within two or three days, and if someone tests positive, those results will go to state and local health authorities. A&M’s Investigation and Operation Center will also know about these results, giving guidance to those who test positive.

If students have any questions about COVID-19 exposure, diagnosis or symptoms, they can email covid19process@tamu.Edu. They can also report COVID-19 exposure, diagnosis, or symptoms to the university using these guidelines.

The Office of the Provost has updated the campus community on safety procedures in place for the fall semester, including COVID-19 testing and reporting, contact tracing, outdoor study areas, and air circulation.



Typical school activities will also look a little different. Texas A&M is setting up 40 to 50 tents across the main campus with tables and wifi for more study space, and they'll also be adding furniture to existing shaded areas for more opportunities to social distance.