'Kids here are kids' | Summit School in Lorena takes learning outside of the classroom

Nearly 70 students started off the school year in a unique way as they were greeted by new farm animals!

LORENA, Texas — A school in Lorena is taking learning outside the classroom, letting children apply their knowledge to the world around them.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, nearly 70 Summit School students came out to a 35-acre property for their first day of school.

Little did those students know, they were in for a treat. They were greeted by new farm animals including five goats and a donkey named Travis!

The animals were donated by community members, and Travis was a local rescue.

"I've never been to a school that has animals," 8-year-old student Charles Mote said. "I like how we can have animals and socialize with them."

For Mote, Summit School is not your typical school, but he wouldn't want it any other way.

"I like how they let you go out and explore the world," Mote added. "They let you go get wet in creeks because usually you'd have to stay inside in a little classroom, and there's plastic walls next to you."

From planting vegetables, collecting chicken eggs and making mudslides, it's all about children reaching new victories, possibilities and horizons.

The Summit School does just this by taking a different approach to education, focusing on project-based learning, which is something director Peter Holmstrom says they pride themselves on.

"I think oftentimes we are so focused on what has been traditional learning," Holmstrom said. "I love walking outside and seeing classes talking about the stages of butterflies and going down to the creek and seeing butterflies... and they're able to go out onto the property and talk about the different stages of matter and really making that learning hands-on, project-based and giving them skills that far exceed the traditional classroom."

The learning goes even further as the program reaches out to the community in a variety of different ways.

"Last year, our students were in the farmers market and created projects to sell to the local community," Holmstrom said.

The experience is something Central Texas children and staff will always cherish and never forget.

"When I was a kid, I did not know how to plant any plants or take care of any farm animals," Holmstrom added. "Those skills transfer over to so many different aspects of your life that you may not realize."

More information on registration and the program can be found here.