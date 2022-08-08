Texas teacher retirements and resignations have spiked in 2022, creating a 'crisis' for districts and students alike

Example video title will go here for this video

WFAA obtained records from districts that shows how resignations and retirements rose more than 50% in large districts -- and even higher in smaller ones.

"We’re seeing more people leaving the profession this year than any other year," he said. "They’re burned out, and that is something that school districts and the state are going to have to address. They are just absolutely burned out."

Smith is far from alone in that sentiment. Rather, her experience fits neatly within a nationwide trend that’s hit Texas especially hard, and in the process, created a crisis in schools.

"It’s a hard job, but it’s also a heart job," Smith said. "So, whenever I felt like the heart of the job was broken, then I felt like it was time for me to leave. When I’m overworked, when I’m undervalued, it was like I have to figure out a way to make an impact -- and inside the system is not working."

But this year, while feeling frustrated that she wasn’t being heard from district leaders on how to help students in the face of learning loss, she quit.

"Not only were the kids my family, but my coworkers and my colleagues were also my family -- so it was wonderful," she said.

Smith worked for Dallas ISD for 16 years, and as a teacher at Frank Guzick Elementary School for 11 of those years.

"My parents are both educators, my aunts are all educators," Smith said. "I'm an educator to my core. I'm a teacher to my core."

The walls of Dr. Selena Smith’s home office are decorated with awards for service from her years of teaching in Dallas ISD . A sign on her desk reads "inspire."

Other larger local districts saw similar numbers. Plano ISD averaged 481 teachers resigning or retiring in the four-year period, but 678 teachers leaving this year -- a 41% increase. Frisco ISD averaged 941 teachers leaving from 2018 to 2021, then experienced a 46% increase this year when 1,374 teachers resigned or retired.

In Dallas ISD, where Smith taught, the district averaged 838 teachers retiring or resigning from 2018 through 2021. But, in 2022, 1,305 teachers left -- a 56% increase.

"It is a perfect storm right now, and they’re fed up, and they’re leaving the professions in droves," Poole said.

On average, retirements and resignations from January to July of 2022 were 48% higher than the average of the previous four years, from 2018 to 2021.

WFAA filed open records requests with a dozen districts across North Texas and the state to get a picture of the teacher turnover that districts both large and small are experiencing.

Fort Worth saw less of a spike of teachers leaving in 2022 than other districts in the area, with 708 retiring or resigning from January to July of 2022 -- an 11 percent increase of its four-year average, but still down significantly from the 48% average of the dozen statewide districts WFAA studied.

On Aug. 1, meanwhile, Fort Worth ISD had more than 300 openings. By Aug. 17, however, a district spokesperson said they were down to 230 vacancies -- in part due to adding in pay incentives like $5,000 for bilingual teachers, $3,000 for special education teachers and $3,000 for secondary math, English, science or language arts teachers.

Still, as of early August, Houston ISD had more than 800 teacher vacancies it needed to fill.

Houston ISD, which raised its salaries by $5,000 this year, was the only district WFAA received data from that saw retirements and resignations drop in 2022 compared to its four-year average. Whereas 1,291 teachers retired or resigned in 2022, the district lost an average of 1,344 teachers between 2018-2021 -- meaning their numbers actually saw a four percent decline.

"I am worried," Torres said. "I’m worried as an educator, as a father."

A TEA presentation , though, shows that overall median pay has moved from just under $55,000 a year to just over $60,000 a year from 2017 to 2021.

A University of Houston study found that pay for teachers with a decade of experience dropped from $54,285 to $53,719 from the 2010-2011 school year to the 2018-2019 academic year.

Added Poole: "The health care the state offers school districts and teachers is terrible. It's always something that has been terrible, and teachers have been complaining about that for years."

"Because the health care cost goes up exponentially, they say, 'OK, I’m just going to leave the profession and find a job that’s going to pay me the same -- but at least I'll have health care,'" Torres said.

Torres wants to focus on retaining first- and second-year teachers -- a factor that, studies indicate, means they’ll likely stay for the long term -- while also improving the less-discussed issue of teacher health care plans. This year, plan costs couples around $1,200 per month .

"I accepted this [position] because I think we can come up with a couple actionable solutions to this issue," Torres said. "This is really complex. Everyone has a different theory."

The task force has met once as a full group to date, but will meet again this month.

Initially, the Teacher Vacancy Task Force didn’t include any teachers like Torres in its ranks. But the state added him and two dozen others in the spring.

"We might be talking about teachers, but we’re really talking about children," said Torres, who just started his 11th year working in Dallas ISD. "It is definitely a big issue."

Other states have tried equally unusual options. In Arizona, schools are allowing college students to teach classes. In Florida, they're recruiting military veterans -- even ones without a bachelor’s degree -- to teach.

Torres is both a fourth grade Dallas ISD teacher at César Chávez Learning Center and the chair of the TEA’s Teacher Vacancy Task Force .

Josue Tamarez Torres is in charge of fixing the problem -- at least partly.

Strain between teachers and parents :

The Texas Education Agency already showed a jump in retirements and resignations before the 2021-2022 school year.

"Most of our school districts here in North Texas are going to have classrooms without teachers in them, and they’re going to have to scramble," Poole said. "It’s going to affect the education of the students greatly."

It’s not just money driving teachers away. In the past five years, for nearly every district, resignations and retirements were at their lowest in 2020. At the time, educators were lauded as heroes on the frontlines of the COVID fight.

"You needed teachers, you needed people who were the first-responders -- and then, when it came to 2021, it was like you forgot the value that we held," Smith said.

First, Gov. Greg Abbott banned districts from requiring masks in schools. Then, last year, school staff tested positive for COVID at twice the rate of Texans as a whole.

At the same time, school board meetings have become filled with vitriol towards teachers and librarians, particularly in suburban districts. And debates started to spring up over how race and sex should be taught, with teachers becoming criticized for reading diverse and long-established literature.

"You have politicians who are demonizing them, calling them 'groomers' or [saying] that they're indoctrinating their students," Poole said.

In November of 2021, Abbott asked TEA commissioner Mike Morath to investigate pornography in public schools. Roughly a year after that request, the TEA said it was not aware of a single arrest or closed investigation into the issue.

Most recently and tragically, school safety has been top of mind for educators. The TEA’s Teacher Vacancy Task Force first met in early June, just days after the Uvalde mass shooting where 19 children and two teachers were killed. Torres said the meeting began with educators sharing thoughts and condolences.

“School is a place where [children] go to find that safety, and instead that isn’t what we saw in Uvalde," he said. "I’m afraid because of the students I teach. I’ll do everything I can to protect those kids."

An AFT survey found 66% of teachers are ready to leave their jobs. Then, this month, the Texas State Teachers Association similarly found that 70% feel on the verge of quitting -- the highest mark reported in the 40 years they’ve done the survey. A full 85% also said they didn’t feel support from state lawmakers.

"There are a lot of people where this was their dream job that have left," Smith said.

Poole concurred: "If you talk to teachers and ask them privately, 'Would you ever recommend that your own children go into the teaching profession?,' overwhelmingly they’ll tell you, 'No.'"

Torres said the TEA Teacher Vacancy Task Force did not discuss debates around politics and curriculums in its first meeting. Instead, ideas focused around how help fill hard-to-staff positions like special education workers, bilingual teacher openings and AP class instructors in rural areas.

Smaller, suburban districts have seen the fiercest battles over race, library books and curriculums.

In Carroll ISD, which is currently facing five federal civil rights investigations regarding discrimination, resignations and retirements in 2022 were up 40% compared to the previous four-year average.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD made national news when the district’s first Black principal was placed on leave after being accused of teaching critical race theory when he sent a note to families after the death of George Floyd. The district also saw a 40% jump in retirements and resignations this year.