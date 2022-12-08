Survey shows Texas teachers are reaching a boiling point

The Texas public education system is making headlines for the wrong reasons after a survey found that 70% of teachers are considering quitting within the year.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas State Teachers Association does a survey every two years to gauge the landscape in public schools. This year they surveyed nearly 700 teachers with an average experience of over 16 years.

“All these are veteran educators who it they've they've lived through many things in education that are saying, We can't do it anymore," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said. "We don't feel the support. It's literally demoralizing to be an educator right now.”

According to Molina, the last time the TSTA conducted a teacher survey only 53% were considering quitting. Molina believes the pandemic is a big reason why we are seeing this increase, and District 14 Texas Representative John Rainey agrees.

“I also believe that that COVID had an emotional and mental effect on all of us. Whether we worked in a restaurant or we teach school, and our we were kids in school it had an effect on them," Rainey said. "Matter of fact, I feel like it had a very negative effect on students.”

The teachers surveyed blame low morale, political attacks, the pandemic, and years of state neglect for the results.

“You need proof, here's the proof," Molina said. "Even though we've been telling you that we need more support that we need our schools fully funded, that we'd need to stop the attacks on our professionalism that we actually need to be heard that you need to listen to us about what will actually work in schools.”

After this recent news, it’s safe to say that this problem is reaching a boiling point. It's something Representative Rainey has noticed and that is why this issue is at the top of his list for the upcoming legislative session.

“I would put it up in the top area," Rainey said. "I just believe it's so important for the future of Texas, the economy of Texas, that we make sure that young folks are educated so that they can progress in life.”