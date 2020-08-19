Tips to keep your child safe while they navigate the internet

Cyber experts say parents should stress the dangers that may lie ahead online.

BRYAN, Texas — As families start the new school year, there is more than just coronavirus to think about. Many students will be spending a lot more time on the computer, which means they’re more likely to face an online threat.

“Be very real with them, be very up front with them and talk to them about the consequences of certain activities online," said Christina Garza, a public affairs officer for the FBI.

Cyber experts say parents should stress the dangers that may lie ahead on the internet. That could be accidentally downloading a computer virus or encountering online predators.

“Online predators are everywhere, whether your child is in a chat room, in a game room or even on any other social media site," Garza said.

Once parents speak to their children about the danger, cyber experts say parents should let them know they did not do anything wrong if they were to meet someone harmful online. That way children will feel comfortable to tell their parents if a situation like that were to occur.

“Online predators are out there seeking whoever they can as the victim, whether it’s a child or an adult," Garza said.

Cyber experts also believe it is important for parents to monitor what a child is doing online. They say it isn’t a matter of not trusting their kids, it is a matter of protecting them.

Children do not always know what could be posing as a threat or a scam.

"If you allow them to use social media, be a part of that social media platform with them as well," said Clarence Clay, the lead cybersecurity training specialist for Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service. " I get to be able to have access to it as well. Not to get into your privacy but just to make sure they're doing everything right."

Although children may only be using the internet to do class work or connect with friends, it is important for them to know there are people who take advantage of others out there.

"Hackers intentions are to dupe you and make things look real and to fool you," Clay said. "If adults are being fooled on a day to day basis, imagine what kids are going through.”