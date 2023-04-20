Senate Bill 9: Budget officer says teachers deserve more

The bill will allow teachers within the district a one-time bonus but a Bryan ISD official explained how there needs to be a more permanent system.

BRYAN, Texas — In recent months, education has become a hot topic in Texas as officials look to address teacher shortages, district funding, curriculum and more through new legislation.

However as representatives sort through education bills, a Bryan Independent School District finance officer says teachers deserve more when it comes to Senate Bill 9.

The bill would allow teachers a one-time bonus within a district that has less than 20,000 students. In Bryan ISD, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Beesaw believes it puts educators' futures in jeopardy due to its conditions.

"That one in particular you know $2,000 or $6,000 for teachers based on a one time stipend or bonus," said Beesaw when discussing how it affects BISD teachers.

Beesaw believes the benefits provided to teachers shouldn't be a one-time thing. He also believes that a more permanent system would work better for teachers because many districts are still working to address teacher shortages through incentives to retain them and attract new staff.

"It really comes down to trying to figure out a permanent funding source for the district so they can compensate you know fairly and adequately enough to maintain good teachers," said Beesaw. "Increase the basement allotment or something which is our basic amount per student, if its tied into legislation then it becomes a permanent funding source."

The district official said that it puts more pressure on districts to build up staff because it leaves the future of their employees uncertain.

"As an employee or a teacher would be looking to the future, you don't know what next year brings," said Beesaw. "I'm getting this amount this year but what about next year?"