Tyler ISD approves new budget that lowers tax rate by 10.98 cents, increase staff pay

The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2022-23 school year proposed general fund budget.

The new school year budget will be more than $169.5 million, which includes a net funding increase of about $3.1 million. The funding increase is from the district property tax growth.

The Texas Legislature will increase a portion of school funding while compressing property tax rates. The district’s maintenance and operation tax rate will drop from $.9541 per $100 of taxable value to $.8793, with the district’s total tax rate falling from $1.2891 per $100 of taxable value to $1.1793.

This total includes the district’s interest and sinking rate, which decreased by 3.5 cents alone. The taxpayers will vote on this during the bond elections.



“The School Board and District administration feel we’re at a point to where we could go deep in reducing the rate side the school system is responsible for; we presented our 2022 Bond as such and are proud we can go further than promised, reducing the debt rate side past the one penny we committed this past Spring,” said Dr. Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD Superintendent.

Tyler ISD will have a net increase of about 11.7 percent in taxable value across the area. This area covers the city of Tyler and large portions of Smith County.



“While the taxable value increased a little over 10 percent, school systems don’t realize all of it as they are capped per statute,” Crawford said. “Even though we’re inside of this inflationary spike, because of how we manage our fiscal program, we can still comfortably live within our means, not reduce student-related programming, and provide our teachers and staff with compensation increases as we have done for a decade or so.”

The state's portion of the funding is about 34.8 percent of the district's budget, and the local portion is about 64.1 percent.

The increased funds will also allow Tyler ISD to raise teacher pay, expand safety and security measures across the district.

New teachers' pay will increase from $48,750 to $50,000. Teachers with one to five years of experience will receive $1,500 raises, 6 years of experience will receive a $1,250 raise, and seven to 39 years of experience will receive $456. Teachers with more than 40 years of service are capped.

A 2% midpoint salary increase will be given to administrative and professional staff. Annualized hourly staff, paraprofessionals, and manual trades will get a 3% of midpoint raise. Registered nurses will also get a base increase to $50,000.