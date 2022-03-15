UT professor awarded $3 million in discrimination lawsuit, report says

The engineering professor claimed she was discriminated against based on her sex and pregnancy.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, a University of Texas engineering professor has been awarded over $3 million after filing a discrimination lawsuit.

The report states that Evdokia Nikolova filed the suit in 2019, alleging that the university denied her tenure because of her gender and pregnancy. That's a direct violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

After last week's trial, the Statesman reported that the jury determined the university had engaged in unlawful discrimination. They awarded Nikolova $1 million in damages for past pain and suffering, $2 million for future pain and suffering and $50,000 in backpay and benefits.

"If discrimination goes unchecked at UT Austin, one of our state’s most important and powerful institutions, it can and will happen anywhere," her lawyer, Bob Schmidt, told the Statesman. "We’re glad the jury saw that and wanted to help not just Dr. Nikolova, but to stop discrimination from happening to other women and moms."

