UTSA to maintain tuition freeze, expected to be university's longest in at least 20 years

A higher allotment of state funding this year opened the door for a tuition freeze across all University of Texas campuses.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA undergrads who enrolled in the fall of 2021 could now potentially graduate without seeing a rise in their tuition or academic fees after regents with the University of Texas system voted to keep those costs at their current levels through 2025.

For UTSA, which has maintained a tuition bill of $4,495 per semester for Texas residents since 2021, that means it'll be at least four years before Roadrunners can expect to pay more. Come 2025, university officials say, it'll have been at least 20 years since undergraduates will have gone that long without seeing higher tuition.

"As the cost of living rises across the nation and here in Texas, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide a top-quality education at an affordable price tag," UTSA President Taylor Eighmy is quoted as saying in a release. "Doing so benefits our city and our state, and it sets our graduates on a path to prosperity, in turn benefitting their families and future generations."

Regents for the University of Texas system unanimously approved the two-year tuition freeze at their August meeting. According to agenda materials, it was made possibly thanks to a statewide revenue surplus, and the Texas Legislature's approval of increased state funding for colleges in the state.

According to UTSA spokesperson Joe Izbrand, the university hasn't increased tuition since the fall of 2021, when leaders approved a 2.6% raise. It will still be up to program instructors how much students may end up paying for books and similar materials.

UTSA has a current enrollment of nearly 32,000 students, half of which came from Bexar County, according to university figures. About 95% are from Texas.

