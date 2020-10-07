Where to watch next week's BISD and CSISD board meetings

During the virtual board meetings, they will be discussing school re-openings.

BRYAN, Texas — As the school year approaches and concerns intensify over children going back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, local school districts are doing everything they can to make sure children and staff are able to return back to school safely.

On Monday July 13, and Wednesay July 15, Bryan ISD and College Station ISD will be holding their virtual board meetings where they will be discussing reopening , along with other matters important to the districts.

Below is the information to join the board meetings, along with the agenda for each meeting.

Bryan ISD

Monday July 13, 2020 - 12:00PM

College Station ISD

Wednesday July 15, 2020 - 1:30PM