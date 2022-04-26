Stryker Joseph Gay said he's been waiting a long time for this moment.

BRYAN, Texas — It's an intense yet exciting moment for a high school senior when they get accepted into the United State Military Academy. It's a moment senior Stryker Joseph Gay from Brazos Christian has been waiting for. He has been accepted into West Point Academy.

The institution prepares students to serve as an officer in the United States Army. But Gay isn't the only member of his family to answer the call to service. He is following in his sister's footsteps, who also went through the academy.

He said seeing her go through the training gave him an idea of what to expect.

"She was getting me through it, telling me what was the worst, what was the best and in the end, she said go there, and I listened to her," Gay said. "Maybe to do this one day but really it made it worth it to me, looking at the kids down there, it made me sure of my decision."

District 17 Congressman Pete Sessions shared Gay's honorable acceptance on Friday at Brazos Christian during a school assembly. Sharing it with the entire school gives the community a chance to celebrate a fellow student’s accomplishments as he trains to serve the country.

Sessions said West Point is a place where people serve with a sense of purpose.

"It will take and mold these young men to be leaders for our nation to protect our nation and our values but to lead men and women with moral and ethical decision," Sessions' said.

This is Sessions' second time handing out this award at Brazos Christian. The first was Harris Powers who also got accepted into the academy and is a close friend of Gay's.

"Last year we both kind of talked about it, like what if? But it actually happened and it's just really cool to come back and see it all work out," Powers said.

They applied together, have now both been accepted, and soon, they will serve together as brothers in arms.

While it's a bittersweet moment for Gay because his friends are applying to Texas A&M, he is happy to be a role model to younger students as they watch him achieve his goals.

Sessions' said West Point’s mission is to groom the future leaders of America and seeing another young person accomplish this honor should be a message to the children watching.

"Get prepared and ready because your country needs you," Sessions said.