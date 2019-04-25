COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Certain emergency supplies will be tax free the weekend of April 27, 2019.

It's always important to stay prepared for any kind of emergency situation, especially after the recent severe weather the Brazos Valley has seen.

In the state of Texas, shoppers can get items like the ones listed below without being charged sales tax.

Portable generators

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Axes

Batteries

Carbon monoxide detectors

Fire extinguishers

2019 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday will last from Saturday April 27 through Monday April 29, 2019.

For the full list of items that will be tax free, click here.