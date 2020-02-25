MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Former Hollywood power player Harvey Weinstein faces at least five years in prison after a New York jury found him guilty Monday of committing a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

Jurors acquitted Weinstein of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, which could have resulted in a life sentence.

Weinstein is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11, 2020. However, the 67-year-old still faces similar criminal charges in Los Angeles and several lawsuits, so Weinstein could see even more prison time down the road.

Twin Cities defense attorney Mike Bryant from Bradshaw and Bryant, sheds legal light on the criminal case against the disgraced movie mogul.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein taken to hospital after rape conviction

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein convicted of third-degree rape of woman in 2013

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein reaches $25M civil settlement with 30 women, report says