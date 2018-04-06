East Tennessee's darling will soon be taking her songs to a completely different level soon: Streaming television.

Off the popularity of her NBC television movie "Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love," Dolly announced her Dixie Pixie Productions is partnering with Warner Bros. Television to produce an 8-episode television film series for Netflix in 2019.

The series doesn't appear to have a name yet.

Dolly said each episode will be based on a different classic song she's performed and that she'll be appearing in select episodes.

" As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music. I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix," she said. "We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support."

Currently, Dolly is wrapping production on music for an upcoming film called "Dumplin'" that will be released as a soundtrack album via Dolly Records and Sony Music Nahville.

Dolly will be taking the role of executive producer for this upcoming Netflix series.

