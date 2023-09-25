Drake apparently gives a sneak peek at Houston property

The video comes almost a week after the rapper made the announcement during his second show in Houston that he had found a home here in H-Town.

HOUSTON — We have new details about Drake’s new Houston home.

Rumor has it the house isn’t actually a house or in Houston city limits.

HipHopDX posted this video on X, formerly Twitter. The video was allegedly posted to Drake's Instagram first but appears to have been taken down.

According to this video, Drake bought a ranch, complete with 10 horses, four of them already on the property.

The video comes almost a week after the rapper made the announcement during his second show in Houston that he had found a home here in H-Town.

Drake does his best “country” impression after finding new home in Houston 😂 pic.twitter.com/F9SPrjTkDp — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 21, 2023

He said he had been looking for a long time for "the right place" for him to live where he belongs outside of Toronto.

"I finally, finally after all these years, found me a place in Houston, Texas," he said as the crowd cheered. "So, y'all will be seeing me around."

Drake has shown love for the Bayou City for the majority of his musical career. Just this past June, Drake was at Bun B's Trill Burgers and posted about it.