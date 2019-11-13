HOUSTON — The Rocketman is coming to Houston next summer!

Elton John announced 24 new concert dates to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, including two shows at the Toyota Center on June 30 and July 1. These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at ToyotaCenter.com. The tour will conclude in 2021 and is promoted by AEG Presents.

Elton wraps 2019 with one of his most successful years to date. In addition to the incredible success of the tour, Rocketman has drawn commercial success and rave reviews, as has Elton’s memoir, “Me,” which hit No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour marks the superstar’s last-ever tour, the end of half a century on the road for one of pop culture’s most enduring performers.

Kicking off to a sold-out crowd on Sept. 8, 2018 in Allentown, Pa., the tour has since then received rave reviews.

The show features some of Elton John’s most beloved songs from his catalogue including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”

Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on ToyotaCenter.com and EltonJohn.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in advance of the general public on-sale beginning Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. through Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise and much more.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour presale is powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan; a fan first technology that was built to help artists combat ticket bots and get tickets into the hands of fans that intend to go to the event.

Tickets for these events will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Members of The Rocket Club will receive priority access to Verified Fan tickets at the beginning of the official presale period (Verified Fan registration is required.) Verified Fan registration is available now through Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. local time.

Verified TM fan presale will begin Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. and run through Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 p.m. local time, supplies are limited.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM