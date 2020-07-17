Floating Cinema coming to Austin for one week only

A special movie theater is cruising into Austin this September.

AUSTIN, Texas — What better way to social distance at the movies than from the comfort of your own boat?

Floating Cinema will make its way to Austin for one week only starting on Sept. 23.

The event will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats that can hold up to eight people. Tickets will require you to purchase the whole boat to ensure that you can be seated with your family or friends only, and to allow for social distancing from other groups.

According to Beyond Cinema, the event organizer, the movies that will be played are a "mix between golden oldies and new releases." They will be announced once tickets go on sale.

There will be free popcorn for movie-watchers with other snacks and refreshments available for purchase.

To pre-register for the event, click here.