Jen Shah reports to Bryan Federal Prison Camp to serve prison sentence

Shah is serving her six-and-a-half year sentence in the Bryan FPC for her involvement in a fraud case that spanned from 2012 to 2021.

BRYAN, Texas — Jen Shah, the former star of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" has reported to the Bryan Federal Prison Camp to serve her six-and-a-half year sentence.

In July 2022, Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a scheme that targeted the 10 or more elderly persons over the age of 55 from 2012 to 2021, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors involved in the case say Shah used the profits she made from her scheme to live in a nearly 10,000 square-foot Park City, Utah mansion dubbed "Shah Ski Chalet" that's listed for sale for multiple millions of dollars.

The 48-year-old was arrested on March 30, 2021 during a filming session for "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" and originally insisted she had not taken a plea deal because she was "innocent".

Furthermore, Shah's tagline on the show was, "The only thing I'm guilty of is being Shah-mazing."

As a part of her guilty plea, she has agreed to forfeit $6.5 million in restitution and forfeiture.

The 48-year-old is not the only big name to serve time in the Bryan FPC, as former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is set to serve an 11-year sentence for fraudulent activities involving her former startup that aimed to revolutionize blood testing with just a few drops of blood.